Median PA pay by state

Compensation for physician assistants varies widely by state, with California and Nevada reporting the highest median PA income in 2024 at $145,000, according to the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants’ 2024 Statistical Profile of Board Certified PAs by State.

Nationally, the median PA income was $125,000.

The data, released Feb. 12, reflect responses from PAs who were board certified as of Dec. 31, 2024. Income figures are based on PAs’ state of residence and reflect total income from all PA positions, combined, for the most recent calendar year reported by respondents. Midpoints of income ranges were used to calculate mean and median values.

Here are the median PA incomes, by state, in 2024:

$145,000



California

Nevada

$135,000

Alaska

Connecticut

Massachusetts

New Jersey

New York

Oregon

Rhode Island

Washington

$125,000

Arizona

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Iowa

Maine

Maryland

Minnesota

Montana

New Hampshire

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Dakota

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Wyoming

$115,000



Alabama

Arkansas

Colorado

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

Ohio

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

West Virginia

Wisconsin

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