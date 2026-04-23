Median PA pay by state

Compensation for physician assistants varies widely by state, with California and Nevada reporting the highest median PA income in 2024 at $145,000, according to the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants’ 2024 Statistical Profile of Board Certified PAs by State.
Nationally, the median PA income was $125,000.
The data, released Feb. 12, reflect responses from PAs who were board certified as of Dec. 31, 2024. Income figures are based on PAs’ state of residence and reflect total income from all PA positions, combined, for the most recent calendar year reported by respondents. Midpoints of income ranges were used to calculate mean and median values.
Here are the median PA incomes, by state, in 2024:
$145,000
California
Nevada
$135,000
Alaska
Connecticut
Massachusetts
New Jersey
New York
Oregon
Rhode Island
Washington
$125,000
Arizona
Delaware
District of Columbia
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Iowa
Maine
Maryland
Minnesota
Montana
New Hampshire
New Mexico
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oklahoma
South Dakota
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Wyoming
$115,000
Alabama
Arkansas
Colorado
Indiana
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Michigan
Mississippi
Missouri
Nebraska
Ohio
Pennsylvania
South Carolina
Tennessee
West Virginia
Wisconsin
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