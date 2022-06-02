IT executive pay by state

Computer information and systems managers, a position that includes hospital CIOs, make an average of $162,930 annually, according to the latest data released March 31 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The IT and technology managers earn the highest average salary in New York at $195,900. California is second at $193,500, followed by New Jersey at $189,540.

Below are the mean annual wages for computer information and systems managers in 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to May 2021 data, the most recent available. The states are listed in alphabetical order.

Alabama: $128,150

Alaska: $123,230

Arizona: $153,060

Arkansas: $120,080

California: $193,500

Colorado: $172,020

Connecticut: $151,700

Delaware: $166,970

District of Columbia: $176,000

Florida: $146,310

Georgia: $157,290

Hawaii: $127,180

Idaho: $116,270

Illinois: $152,820

Indiana: $125,180

Iowa: $130,770

Kansas: $132,640

Kentucky: $123,520

Louisiana: $121,190

Maine: $136,670

Maryland: $155,830

Massachusetts: $168,490

Michigan: $137,500

Minnesota: $154,800

Mississippi: $110,720

Missouri: $135,670

Montana: $113,340

Nebraska: $125,210

Nevada: $117,900

New Hampshire: $145,340

New Jersey: $189,540

New Mexico: $129,710

New York: $195,900

North Carolina: $152,040

North Dakota: $122,960

Ohio: $142,630

Oklahoma: $124,400

Oregon: $140,700

Pennsylvania: $146,970

Rhode Island: $161,460

South Carolina: $132,010

South Dakota: $146,400

Tennessee: $131,110

Texas: $154,860

Utah: $139,830

Vermont: $112,100

Virginia: $172,530

Washington: $178,130

West Virginia: $127,770

Wisconsin: $141,120

Wyoming: $102,700