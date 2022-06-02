IT executive pay by state

Computer information and systems managers, a position that includes hospital CIOs, make an average of $162,930 annually, according to the latest data released March 31 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The IT and technology managers earn the highest average salary in New York at $195,900. California is second at $193,500, followed by New Jersey at $189,540.
Below are the mean annual wages for computer information and systems managers in 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to May 2021 data, the most recent available. The states are listed in alphabetical order.
Alabama: $128,150
Alaska: $123,230
Arizona: $153,060
Arkansas: $120,080
California: $193,500
Colorado: $172,020
Connecticut: $151,700
Delaware: $166,970
District of Columbia: $176,000
Florida: $146,310
Georgia: $157,290
Hawaii: $127,180
Idaho: $116,270
Illinois: $152,820
Indiana: $125,180
Iowa: $130,770
Kansas: $132,640
Kentucky: $123,520
Louisiana: $121,190
Maine: $136,670
Maryland: $155,830
Massachusetts: $168,490
Michigan: $137,500
Minnesota: $154,800
Mississippi: $110,720
Missouri: $135,670
Montana: $113,340
Nebraska: $125,210
Nevada: $117,900
New Hampshire: $145,340
New Jersey: $189,540
New Mexico: $129,710
New York: $195,900
North Carolina: $152,040
North Dakota: $122,960
Ohio: $142,630
Oklahoma: $124,400
Oregon: $140,700
Pennsylvania: $146,970
Rhode Island: $161,460
South Carolina: $132,010
South Dakota: $146,400
Tennessee: $131,110
Texas: $154,860
Utah: $139,830
Vermont: $112,100
Virginia: $172,530
Washington: $178,130
West Virginia: $127,770
Wisconsin: $141,120
Wyoming: $102,700