Gender pay gaps for PAs, by state

Gender pay gaps for physician assistants/associates vary across states, with Oklahoma having the largest disparity ($25,777) and Alaska having the smallest ($11,852), according to a report released Feb. 24 by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Nationwide, the report found that male PAs earn an average of $19,802 more than their female colleagues.

The NCCPA's 2023 Statistical Profile of Board Certified PAs by State examines PA roles across the U.S., including practice disciplines, settings and locations, job satisfaction, burnout and pay. From January 2021 to Dec. 31, 2023, about 150,000 board-certified PAs provided responses for the report.

Here is average 2023 annual PA income by gender and state, per the report:

Note: PAs estimated their total income in the last calendar year from all PA positions combined.

Alabama

Female: $106,405

Male: $130,202

Alaska

Female: $128,946

Male: $140,798

Arizona

Female: $120,223

Male: $144,274

Arkansas



Female: $107,955

Male: $132,584

California



Female: $136,723

Male: $156,206

Colorado



Female: $110,533

Male: $130,728

Connecticut



Female: $129,217

Male: $150,415

Delaware



Female: $115,725

Male: $137,095

District of Columbia

Female: $126,227

Male: $140,000

Florida



Female: $115,743

Male: $134,517

Georgia



Female: $117,123

Male: $138,314

Hawaii



Female: $119,902

Male: $136,333

Idaho



Female: $113,007

Male: $136,170

Illinois



Female: $115,186

Male: $135,159

Indiana



Female: $110,855

Male: $128,358

Iowa



Female: $116,429

Male: $139,493

Kansas



Female: $111,658

Male: $129,316

Kentucky



Female: $108,140

Male: $126,717

Louisiana



Female: $112,735

Male: $136,437

Maine



Female: $112,032

Male: $131,643

Maryland



Female: $119,688

Male: $137,573

Massachusetts



Female: $123,250

Male: $138,604

Michigan



Female: $108,808

Male: $128,333

Minnesota



Female: $119,974

Male: $136,740

Mississippi



Female: $112,500

Male: $130,106

Missouri



Female: $111,642

Male: $132,409

Montana



Female: $113,798

Male: $130,337

Nebraska

Female: $110,202

Male: $134,477

Nevada



Female: $128,373

Male: $149,683

New Hampshire



Female: $117,216

Male: $135,207

New Jersey



Female: $127,803

Male: $147,441

New Mexico



Female: $115,805

Male: $132,203

New York



Female: $124,779

Male: $144,572

North Carolina



Female: $112,096

Male: $130,617

North Dakota



Female: $117,100

Male: $136,642

Ohio



Female: $109,774

Male: $127,841

Oklahoma



Female: $118,441

Male: $144,218

Oregon



Female: $124,494

Male: $141,473

Pennsylvania



Female: $109,364

Male: $126,684

Rhode Island



Female: $124,796

Male: $137,609

South Carolina



Female: $109,792

Male: $132,199

South Dakota



Female: $113,277

Male: $130,842

Tennessee



Female: $107,646

Male: $128,050

Texas



Female: $118,469

Male: $139,588

Utah



Female: $110,961

Male: $134,128

Vermont



Female: $111,747

Male: $125,962

Virginia



Female: $115,922

Male: $134,340

Washington



Female: $126,683

Male: $143,602

West Virginia



Female: $109,522

Male: $129,228

Wisconsin



Female: $111,692

Male: $129,483

Wyoming



Female: $108,741

Male: $133,349