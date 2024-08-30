Fewer than half of US workers feel well compensated

About 4 in 10 U.S. workers report feeling well compensated in their roles, according to an Aug. 29 Linkedin News post.

Of the 6,427 Americans surveyed between June 15 and July 26, baby boomers were most likely to say they felt well compensated, at 47%.

Generation Z had the lowest levels of feeling well paid, at 37%. Millennials were higher at 42%, and 43% of Generation X workers surveyed said they were paid well, which was the same as the U.S. average.

With respect to physicians, specialists received larger pay increases last year, according to a survey from the American Medical Group Association. It found that median compensation for primary care physicians increased 3.6%, compared to 5.1% and 5.5% raises for medical specialties and surgical specialities, respectively.

Among LinkedIn survey respondents, 47% of men said they were paid well for their work compared to 39% of women.

A recent study found that while there are gender pay gaps among medical school faculty members, they are shrinking. The largest gap in the study was observed for associate professors of clinical sciences who had MDs — these women earned 78 cents for every dollar earned by men in the same role.