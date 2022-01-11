December ransomware attack cited in pay delay for healthcare workers in 3 states

A Dec. 11 ransomware attack of Kronos Private Cloud continues to delay pay for healthcare workers in three states, according to news reports.

Three hospitals in Jacksonville, Fla. have been affected by the attack, and some employees at UF Health Jacksonville reported that they haven't been paid for overtime and holiday pay.

"For me, that resulted in roughly 40 hours of, you know, unpaid work from Nov. 28 to Dec. 11," Edward King, security officer at UF Health Jacksonville campus told News4Jax.

UF Health told News4Jax that it has been paying employees the same amount of money, but employees working overtime and holiday hours won't be getting their extra earnings until Kronos is fixed.

Kronos users in Montana are also affected.

The Montana Nurses Association sent a letter on Jan. 4 to Community Medical Center CEO Bob Gomes alleging that the Missoula, Mont.-based hospital has not paid 257 nurses correctly for the last three paychecks. The hospital told Becker's that the ransomware attack was to blame.

"The last time CMC properly paid nurses for wages earned was Dec. 3, 2021," the union's letter states. "Apparently, the failure to provide accurate payment to nurses began when CMC's timekeeping software vendor was hacked in a ransomware attack. Though CMC cannot access that electronic data, it has required all nurses to keep track of their time manually using paper time cards. The nurses have done so diligently, but CMC still has not made payroll correctly."

UMass Memorial Health in Worcester also has been affected, Spectrum News 1 reported Jan. 5. Hourly employees said they are receiving the same paycheck they've received since late November, regardless of hours worked.