Average resident salary by year

The average salary for U.S. medical residents increased 16 percent between 2015 and 2022 but remained stagnant since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from Medscape.
Data in the report is based on a survey of 1,376 residents from March 24 to May 25. It does not reflect that some residents are at higher training levels. Survey respondents may also be in different postgraduate years — a factor used to determine salary.
Here is a list of average resident salaries since 2015, according to the report:
2015 — $55,400
2016 — $56,500
2017 — $57,200
2018 — $59,300
2019 — $61,200
2020 — $63,400
2021 — $64,000
2022 — $64,200
