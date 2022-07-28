Average resident salary by year

The average salary for U.S. medical residents increased 16 percent between 2015 and 2022 but remained stagnant since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from Medscape.

Data in the report is based on a survey of 1,376 residents from March 24 to May 25. It does not reflect that some residents are at higher training levels. Survey respondents may also be in different postgraduate years — a factor used to determine salary.

Here is a list of average resident salaries since 2015, according to the report:

2015 — $55,400

2016 — $56,500

2017 — $57,200

2018 — $59,300

2019 — $61,200

2020 — $63,400

2021 — $64,000

2022 — $64,200

Access the full report and methodology information here.