2020 APRN earnings by group, region

On average, compensation for full-time practicing advanced practice registered nurses increased in 2020 compared to the year before, according to a report released Dec. 3 by Medscape.
For the report, researchers examined survey responses of 3,039 APRNs, including certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, clinical nurse specialists and nurse midwives.
The survey took place May 17 through Aug. 2, 2021, and respondents reported earnings from 2020.
Here are the annual gross incomes, on average, for surveyed APRNs.
Nurse practitioner
2019: $113,000
2020: $116,000
Clinical nurse specialist
2019: $107,000
2020: $112,000
Certified registered nurse anesthetist
2019: $202,000
2020: $211,000
Nurse midwife
2019: $115,000
2020: $118,000
Here are the median APRN earnings by region (not adjusted for cost of living).
Pacific (California, Washington, Oregon, Alaska and Hawaii): $140,000
New England: $122,000
West South Central: $120,000
Mountain: $118,000
West North Central: $113,000
South Atlantic: $110,000
Mid-Atlantic: $118,000
East North Central: $111,000
East South Central (Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi and Alabama): $104,000