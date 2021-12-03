2020 APRN earnings by group, region

On average, compensation for full-time practicing advanced practice registered nurses increased in 2020 compared to the year before, according to a report released Dec. 3 by Medscape.

For the report, researchers examined survey responses of 3,039 APRNs, including certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, clinical nurse specialists and nurse midwives.

The survey took place May 17 through Aug. 2, 2021, and respondents reported earnings from 2020.

Here are the annual gross incomes, on average, for surveyed APRNs.

Nurse practitioner

2019: $113,000

2020: $116,000

Clinical nurse specialist

2019: $107,000

2020: $112,000

Certified registered nurse anesthetist

2019: $202,000

2020: $211,000

Nurse midwife

2019: $115,000

2020: $118,000

Here are the median APRN earnings by region (not adjusted for cost of living).

Pacific (California, Washington, Oregon, Alaska and Hawaii): $140,000

New England: $122,000

West South Central: $120,000

Mountain: $118,000

West North Central: $113,000

South Atlantic: $110,000

Mid-Atlantic: $118,000

East North Central: $111,000

East South Central (Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi and Alabama): $104,000