17 execs at Mass General Bigham made more than $1M in 2018

Seventeen executives at Boston-based Mass General Brigham, formerly Partners HealthCare, were paid more than $1 million in 2018, according to the Boston Globe.

Then-CEO David Torchiana, MD, was the highest earner in 2018. His total compensation was around $4 million, which included a $2.3 million salary, $700,000 in bonuses and incentives, and nearly $960,000 in deferred compensation, according to the company's latest public filing cited by the Globe. Dr. Torchiana stepped down from his role in 2019.

Mass General Brigham's CFO Peter Markell and Chief Investment Officer John Barker each received compensation totaling $2.9 million in 2018, and Anne Klibanski, MD, who is now CEO, but was chief academic officer of the company in 2018, received $1.14 million.

Mass General Brigham comprises 16 member organizations and includes two other Boston-based hospitals, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Executives at those member hospitals, including Brigham and Women's CEO Elizabeth Nabel, MD, and Massachusetts General President Peter Slavin, MD, each received $2.4 million in 2018.

Brigham and Women's COO Ron Walls, MD, CFO Christopher Dunleavy and president of its physician organization Allen Smith, MD, were also among the $1 million-plus earners.

Nonprofits are required to outline pay packages in a report to the IRS, but they typically lag by about two years, according to the Globe.

