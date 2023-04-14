11 physician specialties ranked by average incentive bonus

Orthopedists have the highest average incentive bonus compared to other physician specialties, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2023," released April 14.

The survey includes responses from 10,011 physicians across more than 29 specialties. Data was collected between Oct. 7, 2022, and Jan. 27, 2023.

Fifty-seven percent of physicians have incentive bonuses, which can be earned through productivity or other objectives set by employers, such as patient satisfaction or clinical processes.

Below are 11 specialties ranked by physicians' average incentive bonus, according to Medscape. Note: The list includes a tie at No. 7.

1. Orthopedics: $134,000

2. Cardiology: $88,000

3. Radiology: $80,000

4. Surgery, general: $75,000

5. Anesthesiology: $68,000

6. OB-GYN: $57,000

7. Emergency medicine: $37,000

7. Psychiatry: $37,000

9. Family medicine: $34,000

10. Internal medicine: $33,000

11. Pediatrics: $31,000