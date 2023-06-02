10 states with the largest dips in travel nurse pay

The average weekly travel nurse pay in May in the U.S. was $2,488, down nearly 10.4 percent from $2,776 during the same month in 2022, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace.

Month over month, average weekly travel nurse pay decreased nearly 1.6 percent, from $2,529.12 in April to $2,488.90 in May, the report found.

According to Vivian, this month's report shows that weekly travel wages continue to level off and decline.

As of June 1, there were 125,937 active registered nurse travel jobs on the Vivian Health platform nationwide in the last seven days.

Here are 10 states with the largest decreases to average weekly travel nurse pay in May compared to April, according to the report shared with Becker's. (Note: The list does not include Washington, D.C.):

Utah

April: $2,654.76

May: $2,373.35

Month-over-month decrease: 10.49 percent

Arkansas

April: $2,312.72

May: $2,145.47

Month-over-month decrease: 7.11 percent

Maine

April: $2,438.80

May: $2,307.55

Month-over-month decrease: 5.24 percent

North Dakota

April: $2,710.79

May: $2,578.11

Month-over-month decrease: 4.83 percent

Idaho

April: $2,479.49

May: $2,366.45

Month-over-month decrease: 4.44 percent

Oregon

April: $2,782.23

May: $2,663.89

Month-over-month decrease: 4.17 percent

Mississippi

April: $2,307.99

May: $2,218.16

Month-over-month decrease: 3.72 percent

Connecticut

April: $2,573.39

May: $2,481.51

Month-over-month decrease: 3.56 percent

Wyoming

April: $2,865.16

May: $2,764.33

Month-over-month decrease: 3.54 percent

Nebraska

April: $2,465.56

May: $2,376.91

Month-over-month decrease: 3.5 percent