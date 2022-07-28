With healthcare continuously changing, Kindred Hospitals' CEO finds empathy a must

With employees' and patients' stress rising, tensions can be high. See how empathy can lower that tensity.

Michael Pizzano is the chief executive officer at Rahway, NJ-based Kindred Hospitals.

Mr. Pizzano will serve on the panel "Ambulatory Strategies to Win in Competitive Markets" at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable.

Becker's Healthcare aims to foster peer-to-peer conversation between healthcare's brightest leaders and thinkers.

Question: What is the smartest thing you've done in the last year to set your system up for success?

Michael Pizzano: I firmly believe that success comes from the team around you. I have created a leadership team that has made our hospital foundation strong, our culture positive and our quality tops in the country.

Q: What are you most excited about right now and what makes you nervous?

MP: I am excited about the clinical quality that we provide our patients. The care we provide is second to none! I get nervous about the next big wave of COVID-19. Though we are prepared, it is taking a toll on clinicians' mental and physical stress.

Q: How are you thinking about growth and investments for the next year or two?

MP: In my opinion, if you are not growing, you are failing. As a hospital CEO, I strive for year-over-year growth every year. I will invest in the needs of our product to ensure that happens to the best of my ability.

Q: What will healthcare executives need to be effective leaders for the next five years?

MP: Healthcare is constantly changing; what may be relevant today could be irrelevant years from now. That said, I find empathy a need as the years go on — compassion for our patients, their families and our staff.

Q: How are you building resilient and diverse teams?

MP: I do not micromanage. My team knows our hospital's vision and mission and are the right ones for the job to ensure that is met every day. The trickle-down message hits their teams every day. This builds resiliency and consistency while, at the same time, our diverse leaders challenge the stale ways of thinking to sharpen performance.