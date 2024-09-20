What’s next for digital health? 32 health system executives weigh in

Becker's asked C-suite executives from hospitals and health systems across the U.S. to share the next steps in their technological journey.

Question: What is next on your digital transformation journey?

Pete November. CEO of Ochsner Health (New Orleans): Ochsner has a history of innovation. We understand that people want to access healthcare the same way they access other things in their life. They value speed and convenience. At Ochsner we’ve been adapting to that by building tools such as Ochsner Digital Medicine and Connected Mom, tools that support patients in their home by connecting them with remote care teams. We think this trend will grow especially with our aging population in the United States and the prevalence of chronic conditions. We're focused on how we can use tools and technology to elevate the care we provide and make care simpler to deliver. We see that digital transformation is bringing forth solutions that support work-life balance and can make things easier for our physicians, nurses and other clinicians. Technology should empower our teams and ease their administrative burden.

Matthew E. Cox. CFO of Corewell Health (Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich.): We have invested in, and continue to invest in core, integrated technology platforms that we will leverage for the future. Our strategy is to create an efficient and integrated operating model, which is driven and enabled by technology. Doing this on top of a complex and inefficient technology environment is extremely difficult, if not impossible. In the years ahead, we will leverage these investments to drive AI and automation (both for clinicians and back-office functions), expand our digital and virtual care footprint to more inpatient and outpatient venues (including home-based and post-acute services), and leverage enhanced data analytics to target ways to extend the capacity of our increasingly constrained clinical workforce through a re-imagined care model.

Kevin Smith. CFO of SSM Health (St. Louis): Digital transformation is a key part of SSM Health’s commitment to providing exceptional care that is accessible and affordable. As we continue our bold journey toward value-based care, we are determined to excel at every aspect of digital transformation. We already have a solid technological foundation but are focused on ways to optimize the following areas:

Backbone systems (EHR, ERP, HCM, etc.)

Technology infrastructure (networks, data centers, cloud migrations, cybersecurity)

Governance (unified technology, data, AI)

Clinical and operational workflows (Nursing, Physician, Revenue Cycle)

The pioneering work of Dr. Ann Cappellari and Dr. Heather Schmidt makes SSM Health an industry leader in using artificial intelligence to reduce paperwork and predict clinician burnout among our physicians and nurse practitioners. As new developments arise in AI and new technology emerges, we will utilize these to:

Automate and streamline manual tasks

Implement advanced analytics tools to gain insights into financial/operational performance

Use data-driven decision-making to optimize resource allocation

Create a better experience for our patients, staff, and leadership

David Berger, MD. CEO of SUNY Downstate Medical Center (Brooklyn, N.Y.): We are in the process of rolling out an ambient listening/dictation platform. We are very focused on trying to address the problem of burnout in our physicians and nurses by reducing their administrative burden. We have begun piloting a solution with our emergency medicine physicians, our hospitalists, and our family medicine group. By choosing these three specialties we are able to capture a very diverse workforce to identify challenges and plot solutions. This has gone so well that our nurses are now clamoring to be able to use the solution. We are very excited about using this technology to free up clinician time in order for them to spend more time directly with patients.

Marschall S. Runge, MD, PhD. CEO of Michigan Medicine; Executive Vice President of Medical Affairs at the University of Michigan (Ann Arbor): At Michigan Medicine, I envision our digital journey fundamentally transforming how we deliver healthcare through innovative use of AI and big data. AI will be pivotal in optimizing operational processes — streamlining pre-authorization approvals, enhancing management of critical resources like OR time and imaging availability, and improving patient interactions across their care journey. Additionally, by integrating massive datasets encompassing the full spectrum of patient health data, including genomic and other quantifiable metrics in carefully curated databases — like Epic's COSMOS research database and others — our investigators will seek to unlock new approaches to managing rare diseases and refining the use of high-cost therapies, such as cutting-edge weight loss and Alzheimer's drugs. This data-driven approach will not only improve outcomes but also ensure cost-effective, personalized care.

Wendi Goodson-Celerin. Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive of Tampa General Hospital (Fla.): At Tampa General Hospital, our nursing team is excited to participate in "Project Nursing," which is advanced work focused on utilizing an innovative artificial intelligence-powered solution. This tool, DAX Copilot, was developed by Nuance and Tampa General is an early testing partner for the technology. This ambient listening solution will be used to securely capture a patient story, including details of symptoms, key observations and experiences, and with the help of AI, DAX Copilot automatically converts multi-party conversations into specialty specific, clinical summaries – in mere seconds. With the power of emerging technologies, AI and ambient listening will provide proven support to our front-line teams while significantly reducing the documentation burden and enabling them to spend more time with their patients. Tampa General is proud to be embarking on this innovative "Project Nursing" journey that will help transform the way we deliver world-class, patient-centered care by having a greater focus on patient needs.

Ian Jasenof, MD. Chief Medical Officer of Mile Square Health Center - UI Health (Chicago): Digital Transformation:

Population health and its outcomes are driven by adopting the concept of clinical integration.

By utilizing one's EMR in a most robust way, we at Mile Square-UI Health have achieved unprecedented improvements in our quality outcomes. We have maximized the use of data analytics with our QI division which in turn has developed sound communication for our various clinical sites. Also, the use of patient navigators has enabled markedly improved patient engagement.

Jim Heilsberg. CFO of Tri-State Memorial Hospital and Medical Campus (Clarkston, Wash.): TSH is working to review many workflows to discover efficiencies to be gained through eliminating waste. Key pieces to the journey will include AI/Bots that will allow for improved workflows for needed work. Traditional improvement with existing EMR workflows and traditional programing within the EMR will continue to be part of the ongoing focus.

Ebrahim Barkoudah, MD. System Chief and Regional Chief Medical Officer of Baystate Health (Springfield, Mass.): I believe the next phase of digital transformation in healthcare is poised to revolutionize how we deliver and experience medical care, focusing on four crucial areas.

Firstly, integrating advanced AI and machine learning transcends basic applications to more sophisticated systems. We are seeing the deployment of AI-powered clinical decision support tools, predictive analytics models, and the use of natural language processing and computer vision for comprehensive data analysis. These AI assistants are designed to manage routine administrative tasks, allowing clinicians to prioritize patient care. However, successful implementation demands a robust data infrastructure, specialized expertise, and meticulous change management.

Secondly, creating interoperable health data ecosystems is not a task for one organization or sector, but a collective imperative for the entire healthcare industry. This seamless data sharing across the care continuum requires the adoption of FHIR standards and APIs, the establishment of health information exchanges and data lakes, and the use of blockchain technology for enhanced security. Furthermore, developing patient-centered data platforms is essential. Achieving success in this area necessitates collaboration among healthcare organizations, technology vendors, and policymakers to develop effective data governance frameworks and technical standards.

The third area involves the exciting applications of virtual and augmented reality in healthcare. These technologies are enhancing medical training, patient education, and treatment options. From VR simulations for surgical training to AR-assisted surgeries and VR-based therapies for various conditions, these tools offer immersive patient education experiences. Implementation will require investment in both hardware and software, integration with existing clinical systems, and comprehensive training for healthcare professionals.

Lastly, focusing on remote patient monitoring and hospital-at-home models will be essential, along with building upon the momentum gained during the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes implementing continuous remote patient monitoring using wearable devices and IoT sensors, developing hospital-at-home programs, and creating virtual wards for post-discharge monitoring. A strategic approach, strong leadership commitment, and continuous collaboration between clinical, IT, and administrative teams are crucial for these digital transformation initiatives to succeed. By embracing these advancements, we can significantly enhance the quality, efficiency, and accessibility of healthcare for all.

Stephen Leffler, MD. President and COO of The University of Vermont Medical Center (Burlington): At UVMMC we are very focused right now on EMR optimization for patients and staff. For staff, we are adding AI to generate clinical notes captured from the patient visits. For patients, we are adding patient self-service options to our EMR. We are in the process of adding self-scheduling, and also allowing patients to sign up for canceled visits. We believe these enhancements will improve the efficiency of our providers and experience for our patients.

John W. Gachago. Executive Director of the Institute of Telehealth and Digital Innovation at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (Lubbock): Developing a data strategy and by default an AI strategy that starts with helping our leadership team understand the benefits of AI to our healthcare and education ecosystem.

Mike Poore. CEO of Mosaic Life Care (St Joseph, Mo.): Our next steps in our digital transformation journey focus on optimizing our Epic platform to drive productivity and elevate the work experience for our entire enterprise. At the heart of our digital strategy is the goal of making our caregivers’ work lives easier, so they can focus on delivering the compassionate and personalized care that defines our mission. By leveraging advanced AI tools like ambient charting, we aim to free our providers from after-hours documentation, or “pajama time,” allowing more time for direct patient engagement. Additionally, we are utilizing AI to enhance revenue cycle management, improving financial efficiency, and supporting continuous quality improvement to elevate patient care. Ultimately, our vision is to create a world-class, seamless experience for both patients and caregivers, making access to care efficient and exceptional at every touchpoint.

Sachin K. Gupta, MD. Chief Medical Officer of UNC Physicians Network (Durham, N.C.): We’re excited about launching a systemwide generative AI (ambient listening) scribing solution for our clinicians. It’s been a challenge to scale in-person scribing due to the constant turnover of scribes. As they often head off to medical or PA/NP school, our clinicians are left without a scribe and having to recruit and retrain them is costly and time-intensive. We’re currently in the pilot phase of multiple AI platforms being able to compare and contrast and get direct frontline feedback on ease of use, accuracy of notes, time saved, and various other metrics. Early feedback has been that this has been transformative to our clinician workforce by bringing joy back to practice and reducing burnout.

Brian Peters. CEO of Michigan Health Hospital Association (Okemos): Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) present many opportunities to improve the delivery of healthcare and reduce administrative burden. Our association created a member-wide task force to develop a framework for Michigan hospitals focused on the safe, ethical and equitable application of AI within healthcare. This framework includes clear guidance and model policies to help hospital policy makers manage the evolving impact of AI. While hospitals will vary in the implementation of AI and the resources they have available, this framework should help to ensure consistent application across the state so patients can continue to receive quality, accessible healthcare.

Wayne Gillis. CEO of Great Falls Hospital (Mont.): As we look ahead, two key areas stand out for their potential to revolutionize our operations and address some of the most pressing challenges we face:

Innovative Use of AI and large language models in revenue cycle management:

The complexities of revenue cycle management continue to grow, particularly as payers increasingly deploy bots and automated systems to deny claims. This trend creates additional challenges, making it more difficult to secure the reimbursements we are owed. To counter this, we need to explore how AI, particularly large language models, can be leveraged to make a significant impact.

By integrating AI-driven solutions into our RCM processes, we can enhance our ability to analyze claim denials, predict outcomes, and automate appeals with a level of precision and efficiency that human teams alone cannot achieve. LLMs, with their advanced natural language processing capabilities, can be instrumental in interpreting complex payer contracts, identifying patterns in denials, and even preemptively addressing issues before they escalate. This innovation could drastically reduce the time and resources spent on managing denials and ultimately improve our financial outcomes. Reducing documentation burden with AI and digital transformation:

The shift to EHRs has brought about many benefits, but it has also significantly increased the documentation burden for clinical staff and providers. This added workload not only detracts from patient care but also contributes to burnout, making it a critical issue to address as we move forward.

AI and digital transformation offer powerful solutions to this challenge, with the potential to enhance patient safety and outcomes while freeing up clinicians to focus on direct patient care. By utilizing AI-driven tools, we can automate and streamline documentation processes, allowing providers to dedicate more time to meaningful clinical interactions rather than administrative tasks.

For example, AI can assist in real-time documentation during patient encounters, auto-populate fields based on context, and even generate summaries and reports with minimal input. This not only reduces the time spent on data entry but also ensures that documentation is more accurate and compliant, minimizing the risk of errors that could compromise patient safety.

Moreover, by alleviating the documentation burden, clinicians can spend more time at the bedside, engaging with patients and providing the hands-on care that is essential to positive outcomes. This shift from administrative work back to clinical care can lead to better patient experiences, more accurate diagnoses, and improved treatment plans.

Additionally, AI can enhance safety by providing decision support tools that help clinicians identify potential risks, such as medication errors or conflicting treatments, in real-time. This added layer of oversight can significantly improve patient outcomes by catching issues that might otherwise go unnoticed.

In summary, embracing AI and digital transformation in our documentation processes not only reduces the burden on clinical staff but also enhances patient safety and allows providers to return to their core mission: delivering high-quality care.

Claire Agnew. Executive Vice President and CFO of Valleywise Health (Phoenix): Valleywise Health, like many health systems, has been advancing in our digital transformational journey. We are continuing the maturation of our data and analytics program, turning vast amounts of data into readily available information to support clinical and business decisions. We are also continuing to develop our artificial intelligence guiding principles to apply AI functionalities and capabilities with appropriate oversight. AI offers remarkable opportunities to support operational efficiency and clinical decision making, but it must be applied judiciously to ensure its accuracy.

Mayank K. Shah, MD. Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Advocate Condell Medical Center (Libertyville, Ill.), Advocate Health: Since the pandemic, healthcare has truly embraced digital transformation of many operations. I think the next challenge in digital transformation is creating connectivity with disparate programs and technology solutions. Creating seamless connectivity and information can be transformational in improving patient care. Many obstacles remain to be overcome through this process. Along the way urgent priorities like cybersecurity and data management remain as continued focus areas within digital adoption. Often through this transformation, we focus on solutions we believe to be in the best interest of our patients and customers. It is time we create a model to receive patient input before we roll out technology solutions. Afterall, successful solutions will require collaboration from patients, families, caregivers, providers, and all care team members. Without this input, we are left with great solutions that fail to create impact.

Bill Munley. Administrator of Shriners Children’s Greenville (S.C.): The most exciting part of our digital transformation journey at Shriners Children’s Greenville is expanding our telehealth services. We currently treat patients from 38 states and 34 foreign countries and territories. In most cases, not having to leave home is a much better experience for the patient. This is especially important for first time visits and simple follow-up sessions. We also capture many more pediatric orthopedic patients that may have otherwise slipped through the cracks, and it allows us to expand our reach even further geographically. Furthermore, it allows our providers to be more productive and efficient. In addition, we have recently entered into agreements with other health systems to formalize this structure, and they are seeing positive results from their end, too. These arrangements have been particularly beneficial for FQHCs, critical access hospitals, rural hospitals, and school districts.

Stephen DelRossi, MSA. CFO and Interim CEO of Northern Inyo Healthcare District (Bishop, Calif.): With respect to our digital transformation, we are working on solutions that are running concurrently for deployment. First, we are looking at operational efficiency solutions, which includes implementing robust AI solutions to automate administrative tasks and enhance remote monitoring capabilities. We believe this will be key for improving operational efficiency and expanding access to healthcare services.

We are also implementing AI-driven diagnostic tools for medical imaging and diagnostic support. These tools improve diagnostic accuracy and reduce time-to-diagnosis. We are investigating predictive analytics platforms that leverage predictive analytics for patient outcomes and personalized medicine so we can target customized treatment plans and improve patient care.

Other items we are working on include AI-Powered billing Automation System; Intelligent Claims Processing; AI-Driven Financial Reconciliation; predictive analytics for payment trends; AI-based fraud detection system; AI assisted scribe and note taking for providers; AI procedure authorization operations. We are building an integrated neural network that takes all routine, tedious, and monotonous tasks, as well as those designed to improve patient care and blending them together to ensure our patients’ care is of the highest quality from the front of the house, through clinical work, and final billing.

Albert L. Wright, Jr. President and CEO of West Virginia University Health System (Morgantown): Our next steps in the digital transformation journey involve enhancing patient engagement through personalized digital experiences and leveraging data analytics to drive informed decision-making. We have built the infrastructure and will be focusing on increased utilization. Additionally, we aim to integrate advanced AI tools to support clinical workflows, enhance population health and streamline administrative processes.

Jessica McAllister. Vice President of Clinical Operations at Tufts Medical Center (Chicago): Digital and analytics transformation remains a critical priority for hospitals and health systems today. Organizations are employing efforts in the digital and AI space, to enhance the patient experience, improve access, elevate the quality of care, address workforce challenges, and optimize the investment impact.

The current healthcare landscape presents real challenges, including constrained resources and heightened competition for capital, and prioritization. This requires a rigorous assessment of investment priorities, to focus on areas with the highest potential impact, such as virtual health optimization, digital front doors, and patient throughput.

In the near term, I see significant opportunities in virtual health, enhanced remote patient monitoring, care redesign, cross-entity capacity management, workflow optimization, care coordination, and predictive modeling, to name a few.

Familiar headwinds persist for today’s healthcare organizations - namely, resource constraints, capital limitations, legacy systems, fragmented clinical and financial digital strategies, and a shortage of tech talent. Despite these shared challenges, my interests are focused on aligning digital strategies with broader environmental and competitive demands, in order to accelerate transformation, foster innovation, and drive meaningful impact across our care delivery ecosystem.

Theresa Dawson, DNP, MSN, RN. Chief Nursing Officer of Oaklawn Hospital (Marshall, Mich.): Our journey with digital transformation is strictly confined to clinical documentation enhancement both in our medical offices and outpatient clinics. These tools assist with diagnosis and decision support "real time" during provider interactions with patients.

We, of course, use many applications for our quality and data analytics teams to assist with gathering the most up to date information for decision-making. The ability to predict patient outcomes has been very beneficial during interdisciplinary meetings and planning.

Regarding the future for its use in nursing at the patient bedside, I have to say I am "old school." I believe, and I am biased of course, that nurses offer critical thinking, emotional skills and knowledge that cannot be replaced with AI. The human experience is a social skill and something we cannot forget or neglect in the delivery of healthcare. There may come a day in the future where we are left with this as the only option. I sincerely hope that this is not the case as humans need human contact. AI can certainly support the functions, tasks, and time efficiencies needed. The future will certainly be interesting to watch.

Ronald Place, MD. President and CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center (Sioux Falls, S.D.): At Avera, our focus on innovation and virtual health will continue to help transform our care delivery. Our virtual monitoring and nursing programs, our virtual specialty visits and our use of AI tools are helping us to provide exceptional care across our very vast and largely rural footprint in new and cutting-edge ways. And as we look at critical workforce needs, the aforementioned approaches also help us to look at how we can use tools and technology to align our sometimes-limited clinical staff to the needs of our patients in a way that also optimizes quality of life for that same clinical team.

Timothy Collins. CEO of UCR Health (Riverside, Calif.): The work we continue to do focuses on the patient, transforming processes historically built around providers into an improved patient experience that puts the patient at the center. We continue to focus on elevating our digital experience in patient access and service. This includes visit scheduling and access to information, telemedicine (85% of our behavioral health visits are online), patient health education, expanded service center capacity, clinical and community service referral processing, and care management.

At the same time, we are making significant efforts to increase patients' awareness of these expanded capabilities. This is probably the most challenging part of this transformation journey: making the patients aware — and not overwhelmed — of what we have developed so that they can use it for their benefit.

Ashwani Bhatia, MD. CEO of BayCare Clinic (Green Bay, Wis.): In the healthcare space, particularly from both surgical and hospital perspectives, there are several exciting technological advancements on the horizon:

Robotic surgery and automation

Robotic-assisted surgery is rapidly evolving, with robotic surgical systems already transforming minimally invasive surgeries. More advanced, soft robotics can navigate complex anatomy allowing greater precision, reduced trauma, faster recovery, and fewer complications.

Augmented reality and virtual reality

VR is becoming integral in training surgeons, allowing them to simulate operations in a risk-free environment before performance on patients. AR could guide surgeons in real-time during operations, overlaying critical information such as anatomical structures, real-time vitals, or precise incision guidance.

AI-driven diagnostics and predictive analytics

AI is starting to serve in the role of surgical decision support and will soon play a larger role in pre-surgical planning, using predictive analytics to assess risk factors, surgical outcomes, and patient-specific recommendations.

Wearable technology for post-surgical care

Wearable devices that monitor vital signs, wound healing, and other postoperative data will allow patients to recover at home while still being closely monitored by their healthcare provider.

Data from wearables will be analyzed to predict complications and improve recovery strategies, reducing hospital readmission rates.

These advancements are not just future concepts; many are already being integrated into leading hospitals and surgical centers, promising more efficient, safer, and personalized patient care.

William Morice II, MD, PhD, President and CEO of Mayo Clinic Laboratories/Mayo Collaborative Services (Rochester, Minn.): For Mayo Clinic Laboratories, digital transformation is key to both make diagnostics more accessible and reach more patients and communities around the globe. Our next step in this journey is to invest in developing the key capabilities required to ensure our clients have seamless access to innovative, high-quality products and diagnostics. The digital tools we are implementing will improve workflows in our laboratories, codify and scale our medical knowledge, and create an interactive interface with the patients and providers we are honored to serve. Through our digitization and platform efforts, we are committed to evolving with our clients' needs, fostering stronger industry collaborations, and continually finding ways to use diagnostic medicine to improve patient outcomes.

Stuart Archer. President and CEO of Oceans Healthcare (Plano, Texas): Embracing digital transformation in behavioral health is a necessity as our industry finds new and better ways to address workforce shortage, care deserts and the need to connect providers. Oceans Healthcare is among few behavioral health providers to implement a companywide electronic medical records system and one of our priorities is seeking federal recognition and reimbursement for those efforts like what is afforded acute care providers now. We are also prioritizing the use of technology to perform telepsych consultations for geriatric patients in assisted living and skilled nursing settings. Our industry has a shortage of providers who practice in those subspecialities and with telehealth capabilities, we’re able to bring services to more patients. Those patients can also be mobility restricted and telehealth allows consultations from the comfort of their location and telehealth treatment allows patients to receive care in remote locations.

Dirk Steinert, MD. Chief Medical Officer of Ambulatory Care at ThedaCare (Neenah, Wis.): ThedaCare is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of our communities by empowering each person to live their unique, best life. This is our mission. One of our promises is to make healthcare easier for patients, families and consumers, and through digital transformation, we are keeping that promise.

Digital transformation puts the person in the position of power as the healthcare consumer. Understanding patient and consumer needs will help organizations better understand where they are, and where they need to be. Healthcare systems need to work and think like big retail. You must know the consumer and anticipate needs and wants. For example, we are using technology that can remind patients for annual screenings and wellness visits. We at ThedaCare have invested in technology – for those whom we serve, and for our teams. The investments allow us to help improve safety and efficiency at multiple levels. We will continue to embrace digital transformation to make healthcare easier for those we serve.

Loudrige Jean-Philippe. COO of Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group at Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Dallas): Digital transformation journey for physician groups involves expanding and optimizing virtual care offerings to enhance patient access and satisfaction. By leveraging data-driven insights, groups can improve operational efficiency and clinical outcomes while expanding the use of remote monitoring and telehealth follow-ups. AI-based tools for physician documentation and patient-centric apps for scheduling, communication, and health tracking can streamline workflows and improve patient engagement. Predictive analytics can also be used to optimize patient scheduling, reduce no-shows, and support real-time performance monitoring across service lines.

Lisa Carter. Southern Regional President of Ballad Health (Johnson City, Tenn.): Next on our digital transformation journey is a project with our digital partners to pilot a fully digital hospital in one of our community settings. The hospital leaders are highly engaged in the journey and are excited to see how this can improve provider workflow and satisfaction. We are also evaluating if this will positively impact nursing workload.

Andy Anderson, MD. Chief Medical and Quality Officer of RWJBarnabas Health (West Orange, N.J.): Through digital technology, our goal is to truly engage our patients in both their health and healthcare needs. We need to make it easier for patients to access our health system in ways such as scheduling appointments, tapping into resources on prevention and health promotion, maintaining accurate medication lists, managing chronic health conditions, and using platforms such as telemedicine and remote patient monitoring. We also want to make it easier for our own employees and their families to be well and address their health and health care needs.

Greg Till. Chief People Officer of Providence (Renton, Wash.): At Providence, our Promise to those we serve, including patients and caregivers, is to “know them, care for them, and ease their way.” Leaning into digital transformation can accelerate our progress toward this aspiration for caregivers by making work “more human.” Using voice recognition and AI tools will help physicians spend less time in the EMR and more time with patients and their families. Using automation and LLM interfaces will help reduce the administrative burden and provide real-time support when caregivers need it most. The next step in our digital transformation journey is to continue exploring opportunities to advance this vision, in partnership with others who have aligned aspirations, to create health for a better world.