How multiple managed care, alternative payment arrangements help Shriners, per Bill Munley

Bill Munley serves as administrator at Tampa, Fla.-based Shriners Hospital for Children in Greenville.

Mr. Munley will serve on the panel "The Big Priorities and Changing Role of Hospital Boards" at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the roundtable, which will take place in Chicago from Nov. 7-10, 2022.

Question: What is the smartest thing you've done in the last year to set your system up for success?



I think overall the smartest thing we've done is we've entered into multiple managed care and commercial alternative payment arrangements. We've done this locally here at my hospital in Greenville for Shriners, as well as a system for Shriners Hospitals for Children. We have 22 facilities across North America. These alternative team arrangements include becoming members of clinically integrated networks, which we're in three right now, nationally, and we're talking seriously to another one. We've also entered into some CPOs, preferred provider organizations and care guided arrangements. We've also entered into some narrow networks where they really steer patients to us. I think the grand slam is we've entered into some managed care and commercial bundled payment arrangements for spine, hip and knee procedures. We have one signed right now and for another one, the ink is just dry. They're about to sign it. That's kind of the smartest thing we've done.

We were able to do this because even through that tough year of COVID-19, we stayed focused on our mission, which is to see more kids and more places. We focused on the strategic plan and never lost sight of it, specifically our value-based care equation. This value equation is quality and outcomes divided by cost all times patient's experience. We have a phenomenal value equation and third party payers who looked at that and started sending patients our way. As I mentioned, it was a really tough COVID-19 year, but we never lost sight of our mission, our strategic plan and alternative payment arrangements. Those third party administrators recognize it. I frequently quote things that I see in the Becker's publications about how healthcare's a mess right now: this system closing, that system can't be payroll, this other system stopping OB/GYN deliveries and emergency services and behavioral health.

But we got through it, we weathered the storm. We lost a lot of our staff due to the vaccine mandates. And then at the same time, I had another 10% come down with COVID-19 and they were out for a period of time. Coming into 2022, I was down about 20% of my patients, but we stayed focused and started getting patients from all over the country. Actually last year, we saw patients from 34 states and 14 foreign countries because we actually treat over 85 different neuromuscular and orthopedic conditions.

Even during that tough year, we broke records in number of referrals, new patients visits, inpatient surgery, therapy visits and so on. If there was one silver lining to the COVID-19 problem in the last few years, telehealth helped us a lot because, especially for people coming long distances, we could do a lot of initial visits and see if they were appropriate to make the trip or make sure they got to the right doctor. If there were follow-up visits from surgery, we could now do telehealth.

We still stay to our mission of taking every appropriate patient regardless of ability to pay. Sticking with stringent COVID-19 precautions, we were able to get through. We recruited to get back to our numbers again. We're thriving. The end result is these alternative payment arrangements that we've been able to sign both locally here and as a health system.