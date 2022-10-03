Health systems are continuing to shift and change. Get inspiration from Dr. Charles Powell's tactic to grow in today's environment

Charles Powell, MD, MBA, is the chief executive officer of New York-based Mount Sinai National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute, the system chief of the division of pulmonary and critical care & sleep medicine of New York-based Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai and the professor of medicine of New York-based National Jewish Health.

Dr. Powell will serve on the panel "What Service Lines to Add, What to Drop Next Year" at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-10 in Chicago.

Becker's Healthcare aims to foster peer-to-peer conversation between healthcare's brightest leaders and thinkers. In that vein, responses to our Speaker Series are published straight from interviewees. Here is what our speakers had to say.

Question: What are you most excited about right now and what makes you nervous? / How are you thinking about growth and investments for the next year or two?

Dr. Charles Powell: The competitive landscape is challenging, and the financial pressures created by declining revenues and accelerating expenses are formidable. To grow in this environment, we are directing investments to clinical and research program initiatives that create synergies and that leverage innovative institution resources.

In the Respiratory Institute Service Line space, we focus on inpatient and ambulatory clinical programs that bring specialists from Pulmonary Medicine, Thoracic Surgery, Medical Oncology, Allergy, Cardiology, and ENT to the bedside and the clinic office. The interdisciplinary care model appeals to patients and it provides value.

The Mount Sinai Institute for Airway Sciences is an example of the program's research component. In this, basic scientists, translational researchers, and clinicians take on the most challenging issues in lung science, such as chronic rejection in lung transplants, to drive advances that can impact care at the bedside. An example of initiatives that leverage innovation is our implementation of an enterprise cellular network-based remote monitoring program for patients with advanced airway disease. Another example is our ongoing machine learning and artificial intelligence research program that builds on our institution's large data ecosystem to advance diagnostics and treatment of simple and complex respiratory diseases.

Taken together, our path forward is to grow out of this fiscally challenging period by offering interdisciplinary care models that leverage emerging science, innovative technology, and data science infrastructure. In parallel, we are investing in research that promises to solve vexing problems and enhance clinical care. We expect this approach will position us for continued growth and success as leaders in respiratory disease.