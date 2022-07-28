Current areas of excitement and nervousness with Fisher-Titus Health's CEO

A healthcare executive uncovers what he's always thinking for his organization's growth.

Brent W Burkey, MD, serves as the president and chief executive officer of Norwalk, Ohio-based Fisher-Titus Health.

Dr. Burkey will serve on the panel "The Next Iteration of Physician Partnerships for Financially Smart Organizations" at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-10 in Chicago.

Becker's Healthcare aims to foster peer-to-peer conversation between healthcare's brightest leaders and thinkers. In that vein, responses to our Speaker Series are published straight from interviewees. Here is what our speakers had to say.

Question: What are you most excited about right now and what makes you nervous?

Dr. Brent Burkey: Right now, I'm both excited and nervous about the fundamental core changes that must occur within our healthcare system, which include the delivery and funding of healthcare services. I'm most nervous about a rapidly approaching breaking point for healthcare — the balance of providing the highest quality of care, the best experience, addressing regulatory and compliance responsibilities, along with inadequate reimbursements from governmental and commercial payors, is too much burden that exclusively rests on the backs of healthcare providers. My excitement for convenient and patient-driven access to healthcare services is higher than ever — we need to continue learning and adapting consumer preferences from other service sectors into healthcare.