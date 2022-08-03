3 capabilities leaders will need to become effective with LeeAn Liska

Lee Ann Liska is the chief operating officer at Nashville, Tenn-based Vanderbilt University Adult Hospital and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Ms. Liska will serve on the panel "Design Matters: How to Accelerate Results by Redesigning Your Hospital Operating System" at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-10 in Chicago.

To learn more and register, click here.

Becker's Healthcare aims to foster peer-to-peer conversation between healthcare's brightest leaders and thinkers. In that vein, responses to our Speaker Series are published straight from interviewees. Here is what our speakers had to say.

Question: What is the smartest thing you've done in the last year to set your system up for success?

Lee Ann Liska: I've onboarded new associate operations officers in our new segment structure to align and execute our pillar goals.

Q: What are you most excited about right now and what makes you nervous?

LL: I'm excited to get back to strategic planning and operational performance work now that the pandemic is more under control. Capacity demand makes me nervous since we can't take all requested transfers and work to balance our procedural schedule with our growing ED demand.

Q: How are you thinking about growth and investments for the next year or two?

LL: Vanderbilt University is investing strategically in capital equipment and a new patient bed tower, which will help us meet the growing demand in Nashville and Middle Tennessee.

Q: What will healthcare executives need to be effective leaders for the next five years?

LL: They'll need constant focus on employee retention, flexibility with employee schedules and creative staffing models.

Q: How are you building resilient and diverse teams?

LL: I've been promoting work-life balance, creating "fun" at work, ensuring diverse candidates in final selection pools, and connecting at all levels in the organization.





