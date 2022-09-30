UMMC to fill void as Merit Health set to close Mississippi's only burn center

The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson said it will step in to provide burn care as Merit Health prepares to close the state's only burn.

Earlier this month, Merit Health Cenral in Jackson said the JMS Burn & Reconstructive Center will close Oct. 14.

On Sept. 29, UMMC said it is "establishing the resources and expertise" to fill the void.

"It's essential that burn patients in the area receive care in a timely manner, so we are stepping in to fill this need," said Alan Jones, MD, associate vice chancellor of clinical affairs at UMMC.

Patients who require a higher level of burn care will be treated at UMMC or transferred to another regional burn center