Shuttered Oklahoma hospital reopens clinic after tornado

Marietta, Okla.-based Mercy Health Love County is reopening its clinic June 11 — more than a month after the clinic and hospital temporarily closed after being struck by a tornado.

In April, tornadoes in Oklahoma injured at least 100 people and killed four, and damaged Mercy Health Love County, forcing it to close all services temporarily.

Three days after the tornado, phone service was back up and some services, such as prescription refills, resumed, according to a June 6 hospital news release. Physicians and nurse practitioners have been seeing patients through home, virtual and phone visits.

Now the clinic is expected to resume normal hours and operations.

"We have worked tirelessly to make sure our clinic building is safe for patients and co-workers," hospital Administrator Scott Callender said in the release.

The hospital remains closed. No timelines of its reopening has yet been released, a hospital spokesperson told Becker's.