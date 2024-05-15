Providence expands critical care access in Portland with $177M investment

Renton, Wash.-based Providence is upgrading its emergency care and critical cardiac care in Portland, Ore., with a $177 million investment.

Ninety-two million dollars of those funds will create capacity for 50,000 more visits each year in the emergency departments at Providence St. Vincent and Providence Portland. The remaining $85 million will expand critical cardiac care facilities, including adding a cardiac intensive care unit at Providence St. Vincent, according to a May 14 system news release.

The updates will reduce or eliminate ED wait times, improve the safety, security and comfort of patients and caregivers, and increase capacity to accommodate patients in moments of crisis.