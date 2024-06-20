Northwestern hospital cuts pediatric services

Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital in Palos Heights, Ill., plans to permanently discontinue pediatric services, citing a low daily census and related hiring challenges, according to an application the hospital filed with the Illinois Health Facilities & Services Review Board.

Pending approval, the hospital would convert its eight licensed pediatric beds to medical surgical beds. In November 2022, inpatient pediatric services at Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital were suspended. The hospital said its annual average daily census for pediatrics has been less than one patient per day since 2015.

"Because of the low occupancy levels, it was very challenging to hire appropriately trained nurses to provide the specialized care required for the pediatric population," the application said. "Since that time, staffing conditions have not improved, leading to the request for approval for the permanent discontinuation."

Pediatric patients who were treated at the hospital were typically those who did not have complex medical needs. Physicians in the community often refer patients with more complex medical needs to specialty pediatric centers in the Chicagoland area, the hospital said in its application.

The hospital said its emergency department will continue to provide care for children, and transfer those in need of a level of care beyond what it can provide.

It plans to end pediatric services immediately following approval from the state board.