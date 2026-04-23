Duke gifts $13M to MUSC for multistate maternal health initiative

Durham, N.C.-based Duke Endowment is giving more than $13 million to Charleston, S.C.-based Medical University of South Carolina to expand the school’s multistate maternal and infant health initiatives.

The multiyear investment includes $8 million to support five health systems —- Cape Fear Valley Health System in Fayetteville, N.C., ECU Health in Greenville, N.C., Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, N.C., Prisma Health in Greenville, S.C., and Spartanburg (S.C.) Regional Healthcare System.

The five systems will plan and implement MUSC’s program, dubbed “HEAR 4 Mamas and Babies,” with “HEAR” standing for healing, equity, advocacy and respect.

The program provides evidence-informed screenings and referrals using text messaging and phone outreaches to identify medical, behavioral health and social needs in early pregnancy and throughout the postpartum year, according to an April 23 system news release shared with Becker’s.

The remaining $5.3 million will establish a technical assistance and training center, led by MUSC in collaboration with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The center will provide training, technology, cross-site evaluation and data resources, while partnering with state agencies, Medicaid programs and private payers to discover long-term reimbursement pathways.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.