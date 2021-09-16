Why growth isn't always the answer, per Holland Hospital's heart services director

While innovative techniques for heart procedures are constantly evolving, it's important for service line leaders to avoid getting distracted by the newest shiny things, says Holland (Mich.) Hospital's director of cardiovascular services.

Todd Knight recently joined Becker's cardiology and heart surgery podcast to discuss how he approaches department growth, how the hospital is dealing with cybersecurity challenges and more.

Question: How is your organization approaching service line growth?

Todd Knight: Just making sure we're on top of sustaining any opportunities that are out there. I think a bigger point than coming up with a specific is to just make sure that you're not growing to grow.

Don't do it just because you think you have to do that, but more importantly when you grow, you have to be in line with your community need, cost-effectiveness and engagement of stakeholders. If you don't have those things, it might not be the right thing to do.

You might either want to change something you're doing or make something more efficient, but growth isn't always the answer to everything. It's important if you're able to manage it in those factors.