Virginia system launches open-heart surgery program

Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare surgeons recently performed the system's first open-heart surgery, marking the launch of its new cardiac surgery program.

A team of surgeons led by Edward Coleman, MD, medical director of the system's cardiothoracic program, successfully performed the coronary artery bypass April 30.

Chesapeake Regional uses a universal bed model for the cardiac surgery program, meaning care is managed in one setting after the patient's operation.

​​"This is the beginning of a new era for Chesapeake Regional," Reese Jackson, the system's president and CEO, said in a May 2 news release. "An open-heart surgery program is a natural next step to complement our award-winning cardiovascular services. It also addresses a critical need in the region. Chesapeake Regional continues to provide what the community wants and needs so that residents can receive high-quality health care close to home."