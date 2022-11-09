UNC Health to develop pregnancy-related hypertension prevention program

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Center for Women's Health Research received $12.5 million to identify effective strategies for implementing pregnancy-related hypertension best practices in outpatient facilities.

The funding, to be doled out over five years by the National Institutes of Health Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, will expand UNC's ACHIEVE strategy across 20 outpatient clinics that provide prenatal and postpartum care, according to a Nov. 9 UNC release. The bundle aids with early detection and information gathering on hypertension symptoms and treatments.

Hypertension and cardiovascular disease are the leading drivers of serious pregnancy complications and death, and early detection and treatment are important for short-term and long-term health, according to the release.