UC Irvine to use $50M gift to boost cardiology research

The University of California Irvine has received a $50 million gift from businessman Joe Wen and his family.

Of the $50 million, $7.5 million will be used for cardiology advancements and research, according to a July 18 news release from UC Irvine.



The UC Irvine School of Medicine's Division of Cardiology will be renamed the Mary & Steve Wen Cardiovascular Division in honor of Mr. Wen's parents.



The UC Irvine Health Cardiovascular Center at UC Irvine's Medical Center in Orange, Calif., will be renamed the Tsai Ya Au Heart & Vascular Pavilion in honor of Mr. Wen's grandfather, the release said.



Mr. Wen previously donated $20 million to UC Irvine in 2022.