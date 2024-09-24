Top 10 universities for cardiology: US News

Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University topped U.S. News & World Report's 2024 list of the best universities for cardiac and cardiovascular systems in the U.S.

The ranking was published in June as part of U.S. News' 2024-2025 "Best Global Universities" rankings, which comprise 21,950 universities in total.



Eligible universities with cardiac and cardiovascular system programs of study were ranked based on the following factors: publications, conferences, normalized citation impact, total citations, number of publications that are among the 10% most cited, percentage of total publications that are among the 10% most cited, number of highly cited papers that are among the top 1% most cited in their respective field, percentage of total publications that are among the top 1% most highly cited papers, and international collaboration.



Here are the top 10 universities for cardiology, per U.S. News: