Top 10 universities for cardiology: US News

Elizabeth Gregerson -

Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University topped U.S. News & World Report's 2024 list of the best universities for cardiac and cardiovascular systems in the U.S.

The ranking was published in June as part of U.S. News' 2024-2025 "Best Global Universities" rankings, which comprise 21,950 universities in total.

Eligible universities with cardiac and cardiovascular system programs of study were ranked based on the following factors: publications, conferences, normalized citation impact, total citations, number of publications that are among the 10% most cited, percentage of total publications that are among the 10% most cited, number of highly cited papers that are among the top 1% most cited in their respective field, percentage of total publications that are among the top 1% most highly cited papers, and international collaboration.

Here are the top 10 universities for cardiology, per U.S. News

  1. Harvard University (Cambridge, Mass.)

  2. Columbia University (New York City)

  3. Duke University (Durham, N.C.)

  4. Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (New York City)

  5. Stanford (Calif.) University

  6. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)

  7. Northwestern University (Evanston, Ill.)

  8. Yale University (New Haven, Conn.)

  9. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

  10. University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles