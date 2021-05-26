Time to standardize training on blood pressure reading, AMA says

The American Medical Association seeks to standardize training on taking accurate blood pressure readings through a new initiative, the organization said May 26.

AMA developed three free learning modules on blood pressure measurement techniques intended for use at medical, nursing, physician assistant, medical assistant and pharmacy schools nationwide.

The association is working with five medical schools to pilot the learning modules in the fall 2021 semester. AMA plans to expand the learning modules to schools nationwide in 2022.

"We know that inaccurate blood pressure measurements are linked to errors in diagnosing and treating high blood pressure and may lead to more adverse outcomes, yet medical and health profession students are not currently receiving consistent training in BP measurement," AMA President Susan Bailey, MD, said in a news release. "We believe this step is critical given that the percentage of American adults who have their blood pressure under control is significantly declining.”



