The strategy that propelled Northwestern's heart institute to a top program

On Feb. 14, Northwestern Health's Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute celebrated its 20th anniversary.

The Chicago-based institute was founded in 2005 with a generous gift from local philanthropist Neil G. Bluhm. In the last two decades, the institute has helped hundreds of thousands of patients in 27 countries and all 50 states, according to a Feb. 14 system news release. It houses 186 specialized cardiologists and cardiac and vascular surgeons and is ranked among the top 10 cardiology programs in the nation and the top 20 hospitals in the world for cardiac surgery.

Behind all its success is a culture that promotes greatness. The system uses a flywheel model based on Jim Collin's book "Good to Great." The model asserts that great talent leads to great outcomes, great outcomes improve reputation, a strong reputation attracts more patients, and more patients drive growth, allowing for the recruitment of more great people.

"We've been disciplined about sticking to this model," Patrick McCarthy, MD, executive director of the institute, told Becker's. "It's not just about hiring the best physicians — it's about ensuring everyone around them contributes to an exceptional patient experience from check-in to discharge."

Maintaining the strategy and culture, investing in research and building a team that sees change as a challenge — not a problem — are the bases for leaders at the system.

"The constant in all of this is change," he said. "Medicine is always advancing, and you have to keep an open mind. You can't just practice medicine the way you always have — you have to embrace new innovations as they emerge."

The institute has adapted in a number of ways over the years, but Dr. McCarthy said one of the best decisions he made was to partner with the administrative team.

"I'm a physician. I understand operations and patient care, but my administrative team understands how to operationalize everything — from ensuring the front desk runs smoothly to managing patient flow efficiently," he said. "It's a team sport."

The strategy has led to fast growth. In 2005, the institute had 300 employees and treated 1,000 new patients annually. Today, it has 2,400 employees and treats 4,800 new patients each year.

And the institute has grand plans for how it will advance care in the next 20 years. Currently, it is exploring artificial intelligence in advanced heart failure identification, using algorithms to automate measurements on echocardiograms, exploring smartwatch monitoring for atrial fibrillation and engineering human heart tissue to understand cardiovascular conditions.

"When we started this journey 20 years ago, the iPhone hadn't been invented, and today we use artificial intelligence to read all electrocardiograms," Dr. McCarthy said. "Replacing heart valves without surgery was science fiction, and now it is everyday practice. Thanks to Mr. Bluhm, and the talented team we have built, the next 20 years should be just as transformative as the last 20 years."