The most lucrative heart procedure for hospitals: What to know

Coronary artery bypass grafts are the most lucrative cardiology procedures for hospitals nationwide, according to research from Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania's Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics that was published Dec. 3 in the American Heart Journal.
Here are 4 things to know from the study:
- Researchers analyzed Medicare payment data of 12 inpatient cardiovascular procedures from 2016 to 2019 for the study, according to a Feb. 12 news release from the university.
- The mean hospital profit per procedure was about $3,300 for a noninvasive type of carotid artery stenting.
- The procedure with the highest profit was $107,000 for a heart transplant, though the procedure did not generate the most revenue because it was not performed as frequently as other procedures.
- Coronary artery bypass grafts made the most money for hospitals. They were performed about 150,000 times during the study period and resulted in $1.5 billion in hospital profits.
Read the full study here.