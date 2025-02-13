The most lucrative heart procedure for hospitals: What to know

Coronary artery bypass grafts are the most lucrative cardiology procedures for hospitals nationwide, according to research from Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania's Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics that was published Dec. 3 in the American Heart Journal.

Here are 4 things to know from the study:

Researchers analyzed Medicare payment data of 12 inpatient cardiovascular procedures from 2016 to 2019 for the study, according to a Feb. 12 news release from the university.



The mean hospital profit per procedure was about $3,300 for a noninvasive type of carotid artery stenting.



The procedure with the highest profit was $107,000 for a heart transplant, though the procedure did not generate the most revenue because it was not performed as frequently as other procedures.



Coronary artery bypass grafts made the most money for hospitals. They were performed about 150,000 times during the study period and resulted in $1.5 billion in hospital profits.

Read the full study here.