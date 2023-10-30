The factor that could increase cardiovascular deaths by 233%

Mariah Taylor (Email) -

A recent study found cardiovascular deaths from heat may increase by 233% in the next 13 to 47 years.

The study, published Oct. 30 in Circulation, collected heat-related cardiovascular deaths between 2008 and 2019 and created a model to predict death rates based on the pathway of greenhouse gas emissions and socioeconomics. 

Here are four study predictions:

  • By 2050, cardiovascular deaths from heat could increase by 162% if proposed policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are implemented.

  • The percentage of increased deaths would be greater among elderly (3.5 times higher risk) and Black adults (4.6 times higher risk).

  • If gas emission reduction policies are not implemented, projected heat-related deaths could increase 233%.

  • Projected increases in deaths were not significantly different among adults in other racial groups or between men and women.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles