Tennessee children's hospital, medical school tap pediatric surgery chief

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, both based in Memphis, Tenn., have named Bret Mettler, MD, as the new chief of pediatric cardiac surgery and executive co-director of the Le Bonheur and UT Health Science Center Heart Institute.

Dr. Mettler currently serves as director of pediatric cardiac surgery and as co-director of the Blalock-Taussig-Thomas Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center at Johns Hopkins Children's Center in Baltimore, according to a July 17 news release from Le Bonheur Children's.



He previously held the position of director of cardiac transplantation and mechanical circulatory support at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.