Teen prediabetes has soared in last 20 years 

The number of prediabetic children has nearly doubled in the last two decades, a study published March 28 in JAMA Pediatrics found.
Researchers analyzed data from nearly 7,000 kids ages 12 to 19 in the CDC's National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey to assess trends in prediabetes from 1999 to 2018.
Key findings:
- The rate of prediabetes in children increased from over 11.6 percent to 28.2 percent between 1999 and 2018.
- The increase was observed in almost all subpopulations of U.S. children.