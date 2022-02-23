Statins recommended to prevent cardiovascular disease in some adults over 40 

People ages 40 to 75 who are at high risk for cardiovascular heart disease should take a statin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, a panel of U.S. health experts recommended Feb. 22.

People ages 40 to 75 who are at increased risk, but not at high risk, for cardiovascular heart should consult with their clinicians about whetherthey should take a statin, according to the recommendation. There is not enough evidence on the benefits and harms to make a recommendation for or against starting a statin to prevent a first attack or stroke for those 76 and older.

"Statins are an important tool for preventing cardiovascular disease and prolonging life," John Wong, MD, Task Force member, stated in a bulletin released by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. "Whether someone should start taking a statin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke largely depends on their age and risk for CVD."

The U.S Preventive Services Task Force is an independent panel of 16 experts in prevention and evidence-based medicine supported by the HHS Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.