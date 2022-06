Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health recently received three national accreditations from the American College of Cardiology, FOX 17 West Michigan reported June 20.

The system received accreditation for its electrophysiology lab, cardiac catheterization lab and as a HeartCARE Center. It is the only health system in the state to be accredited for its electrophysiology lab and as a HeartCARE Center, and the third in the state to be accredited for its electrophysiology lab.