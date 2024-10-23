RWJBarnabas names heart and vascular services leader

West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health has appointed Conor Barrett, MD, senior vice president and chief clinical officer of heart and vascular services.

Dr. Barrett will guide the expansion of the heart and vascular service line across RWJBarnabas Health, according to an Oct. 23 news release from the system.

He previously served as associate chief for cardiology, director of clinical operations and strategy, and physician director of network development and integration at Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital's heart center, as well as associate chief of cardiology and director of clinical operations at New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System's St. Luke's and Roosevelt hospitals.