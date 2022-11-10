Rising rates of fatal heart infection in young adults linked to opioid use

New York City-based Columbia University Irving Medical Center researchers found the number of young adults dying from fatal heart infection has doubled in the last two decades.

The study, published in the Journal of Internal Medicine on Nov. 9, found rates of infective endocarditis—a bacterial infection in the heart or blood vessels—have decreased among the entire U.S. population but doubled for people aged 15-44.

"The number of young people in the U.S. who die of infective endocarditis is increasing, and the ongoing opioid epidemic, specifically injectable drug abuse, appears to be a significant cause," author Polydoros Kampaktsis, MD, PhD, of the Columbia University Irving Medical Center, said in a press release.

Here are four other findings: