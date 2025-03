Philips has recalled its Tack Endovascular System, used to repair dissected blood vessels. The company has instructed customers to stop using the device "immediately."

Customers have experienced issues retrieving or removing the system's Tack implant. These issues have resulted in 20 reported injuries, according to a March 3 update from the FDA.

There have been no reports of death, but use of the system may risk serious short- and long-term adverse health consequences, the agency said.