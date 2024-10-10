OU Health hospital performs 1st pediatric heart transplant in decades

Oklahoma City-based Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health has performed the hospital's first pediatric heart transplant in decades.

The procedure took place Oct. 6 on a 10-month old infant with critical pulmonary stenosis, according to an Oct. 9 news release from OU Health.



Inactive since the 1990s, Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health Heart Center revived its pediatric heart transplant program in February. The move made it the only pediatric heart transplant center in the state.



The release estimated that five children have left Oklahoma for transplants every year for the past decade.