Tucson, Ariz.-based Oro Valley Hospital has temporarily ceased admissions for heart attack patients because of staff shortages, CBS affiliate KOLD News 13 reported Dec. 30.

The medical director for emergency medical services for Northwest Healthcare informed providers the Arizona Department of Health Services removed the hospital as a "cardiac receiving center" in a memo dated Dec. 28.

"At this time, we are unable to provide 24/7 call coverage in the Cath Lab at Oro Valley Hospital, so we have asked our EMS partners to temporarily transport cardiac patients to facilities with a higher level of care, including Northwest Medical Center," Northwest Healthcare, which runs the hospital, told KOLD News 13. "Our emergency department remains open and prepared to see all patients who come to us and we encourage the public not to delay when seeking care for a medical emergency."

Patients experiencing heart attacks or chest pain will have to be taken to other hospitals in the area. Golder Ranch Fire District Capt. Adam Jarrold told KOLD News 13 the closest cardiac receiving center is Banner UMC, which is about 16 miles south of Oro Valley Hospital.