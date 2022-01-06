"At this time, we are unable to provide 24/7 call coverage in the Cath Lab at Oro Valley Hospital, so we have asked our EMS partners to temporarily transport cardiac patients to facilities with a higher level of care, including Northwest Medical Center," Northwest Healthcare, which runs the hospital, told KOLD News 13. "Our emergency department remains open and prepared to see all patients who come to us and we encourage the public not to delay when seeking care for a medical emergency."