Ohio health system among 1st in US to use novel heart failure therapy

University Hospitals in Cleveland became one of the first in the U.S. to treat a heart failure patient using cardiac contractility modulation, or CCM, a novel therapy meant to improve heart contractions.

The therapy works by delivering precisely timed electrical pulses to the heart and can be used alongside other heart failure medications and therapies. It's meant for heart failure patients who are no longer responding to medications meant to manage symptoms or slow progression.

Ivan Cakulev, MD, medical director of ambulatory cardiac telemetry at UH Cleveland Medical Center performed Northeast Ohio's first CCM therapy device procedure in May, according to a June 22 news release.

