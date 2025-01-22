Ohio children's hospitals partner on cardiac surgery

Cincinnati Children's and Akron (Ohio) Children's have launched a cardiovascular care partnership.

The two hospitals have previously partnered on otolaryngology care, hepatology care, and bone marrow and kidney transplants for children and teens, according to a Jan. 22 news release from Cincinnati Children's.

Akron Children's families now can schedule procedures beyond the hospital's surgical scope, such as those for rare or complex congenital heart defects, at Cincinnati Children's, while maintaining follow-up care with cardiologists and care teams at Akron Children's, the release said.

Cardiology teams from both hospitals will also meet regularly to discuss cases and collaborate on treatment plans.