NYU Langone expands cardiac services

New York City-based NYU Langone has expanded cardiology services at the NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn. Previously, NYU Langone patients living in Brooklyn were travelling to Manhattan to receive advanced cardiac care.

The Brooklyn hospital recently underwent renovations on its catheterization laboratories and hired cardiac electrophysiologists Felix Yang, MD, Yury Malyshev, MD, and Thomas Bustros, MD, according to a Dec. 11 news release from the system.

Patients are now able to receive complex percutaneous coronary interventions, cardiac electrophysiology procedures in all chambers of the heart and other advanced heart procedures at NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn.