NYU hospital names Dr. Mohammed Imam department chair

Mineola, N.Y.-based NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island has named Mohammed Imam, MD, chair of its department of cardiothoracic surgery, effective Oct. 1.

Dr. Imam is a practicing cardiothoracic surgeon, and his mortality and infection rates are among the best in the nation, according to an Oct. 3 news release from New York City-based NYU Langone Health.

Dr. Imam most recently served as chair of cardiothoracic surgery and executive director of the Heart Institute at Northwell Staten Island University Hospital in New York City, the release said.