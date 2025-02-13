NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst opens women's heart clinic

NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst has opened a Women's Heart Health Institute to address gender disparities and care gaps found in women's cardiovascular healthcare.

The hospital treats about 7,000 patients in its cardiology department annually, with only 30% of those being women, according to a Feb. 11 news release from NYC Health + Hospitals.

"Heart disease in women is underrecognized and therefore undertreated by both healthcare providers and the community," Deborah Reynolds, MD, associate director of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst's cardiology department, said in the release. "Our team of providers can take care of heart issues from the initial office visit to the most critical moments."

The new institute will offer laboratory testing, imaging, preconception risk assessment, cardiovascular care during pregnancy, and community outreach campaigns, as well as lifestyle, nutritional, rehabilitative and social support, the release said.