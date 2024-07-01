Northwell VP named American Heart Association president

The American Heart Association named Stacey Rosen, MD, Northwell Health's senior vice president of women's health and executive director of the Katz Institute for Women's Health, its 2024-25 volunteer president-elect.

Dr. Rosen formally steps into her new role in July 2025. As volunteer president-elect, she will support the newly announced president and help direct the association's overall initiative.

"I look forward to supporting AHA President, Keith Churchwell, MD, in advancing his vision for the AHA's future," Dr. Rosen said in a news release from New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell. "Together, along with all of the AHA's amazing staff and volunteers, and my colleagues at Northwell Health, we will continue our vital work to promote heart and brain health, with a special focus on the unique challenges faced by women."

She has been a practicing cardiologist for more than 30 years. She serves as a professor at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New York City and serves on the AHA's International Committee, NYC board of directors and NYC medical advisory committee.