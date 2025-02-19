Northwell to open pediatric heart transplant center

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health has received approval from the state health department to open a heart transplant center at Cohen Children's Medical Center in Queens.

The center will be the first pediatric heart transplant program on Long Island, according to a Feb. 19 news release sent to Becker's. About 55% of all pediatric heart transplants in New York occur within Cohen's service area, according to national data from the United Network for Organ Sharing.

Heart transplant procedures will be performed at Cohen's 24,000-square-foot operating complex, which opened in 2022. The hospital has recruited more than 20 providers to support the launch of heart transplantation and related services, including Jack Kleinmahon, MD, who will serve as medical director of pediatric heart failure and transplant program. Dr. Kleinmahon previously led the pediatric heart transplant program at New Orleans-based Ochsner Hospital for Children.

Timothy Martens, MD, will serve as surgical director of the heart transplant program.