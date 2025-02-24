Nemours Children's names cardiothoracic surgery chief

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health has named Aaron Eckhauser, MD, chief of cardiothoracic surgery, chair of cardiovascular medicine and executive director of the Nemours Children's Cardiac Center in Wilmington, Del.

He will oversee the delivery of cardiothoracic surgical services and help develop a framework for cardiac care across the health system, according to a Feb. 20 news release from Nemours Children's.

He previously served as the surgical director of quality improvement at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health's Primary Children's Hospital.