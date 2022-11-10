Nebraska heart center lifts exclusivity agreement, welcomes back 17 cardiologists

Omaha, Neb.-based CHI Health has lifted its exclusivity agreement after three years and is restoring procedure privileges to cardiologists at Pioneer Heart Institute, Lincoln Journal-Star reported Nov. 9.

Seventeen cardiologists previously based at CHI Nebraska Heart in Lincoln formed Pioneer Heart Institute in 2018. For 18 months after the formation, they performed procedures at CHI Nebraska Heart. But in January 2020, CHI Health denied their privileges due to an "exclusive agreement" with its own physicians, according to the report.

The reason for lifting the exclusivity agreement is unclear, but it could have to do with new hospital management, according to the report.