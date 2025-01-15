MUSC Health team 1st in US to implant new heart valve

A team from Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health's Heart and Vascular Center became the first in the country to implant the Topaz device, a new transcatheter tricuspid heart valve replacement system.

The patient, diagnosed with tricuspid regurgitation, is recovering at home, according to a Jan. 14 news release from MUSC Health.

Interventional cardiologist Nicholas Amoroso, MD, and cardiothoracic surgeon Nicolas Pope, MD, performed the procedure, the release said.

MUSC Health is one of eight sites in the U.S. and Canada participating in an early feasibility study evaluating the device safety and function.