Mount Sinai launches same-day heart health assessments

New York City-based Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital now offers patients same-day heart health assessments through its Comprehensive Health Program.

The assessments, performed at Mount Sinai West hospital, aim to detect and prevent heart disease, according to a Jan. 28 news release from the health system. 

The checkups occur during a single day and include blood analysis, an electrocardiogram, an exercise stress echocardiography test, a peripheral vascular evaluation, imaging, urinalysis, coronary artery calcium scores and lipid profiling. Men will also receive prostate-specific antigen and testosterone tests, the release said. 

A team of specialists will review the test and imaging results to determine if follow-up is necessary, which can be coordinated within the Mount Sinai network. 

The Comprehensive Health Program is a self-pay bundled program and not covered by insurance, according to the release.

