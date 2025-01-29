Mount Sinai launches same-day heart health assessments

New York City-based Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital now offers patients same-day heart health assessments through its Comprehensive Health Program.

The assessments, performed at Mount Sinai West hospital, aim to detect and prevent heart disease, according to a Jan. 28 news release from the health system.

The checkups occur during a single day and include blood analysis, an electrocardiogram, an exercise stress echocardiography test, a peripheral vascular evaluation, imaging, urinalysis, coronary artery calcium scores and lipid profiling. Men will also receive prostate-specific antigen and testosterone tests, the release said.

A team of specialists will review the test and imaging results to determine if follow-up is necessary, which can be coordinated within the Mount Sinai network.

The Comprehensive Health Program is a self-pay bundled program and not covered by insurance, according to the release.